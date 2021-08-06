Federal judge OKs plans for Obama Presidential Center to proceed

The Obama Presidential Center cleared another hurdle.

A federal judge has denied a request to halt construction on the $500 million project.

The nonprofit Protect Our Parks filed the lawsuit.

They say the federal review on the Presidential Center's impact on the environment at Jackson Park was faulty but the judge disagreed.

The ruling clears the way for an Aug. 16 groundbreaking.

The multi-building complex will sit on 19 acres of the 540-acre Jackson Park and include a museum, public library branch, athletic center, children’s play area and a test kitchen.

The center is scheduled to open in the fall of 2025.

"Our goal has been, how do we create an institution that not only is helping to promote the sort of civic engagement and progressive change that I believe happens when ordinary people just get involved in their communities," former President Barack Obama said in June. "But also how can we make this into something that helps bring Chicago together at a time when Chicago like much of the country sometimes feels divided."

