Federal prosecutor in Chicago appointed to fight COVID-19 fraud

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Illinois on Friday appointed a federal prosecutor to focus on fraud related to COVID-19 scams.

John R. Lausch, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, has appointed Assistant U.S. Attorney Tyler Murray, Chief of the office’s Financial Crimes Section, to serve as the COVID-19 Fraud Coordinator, the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Murray will coordinate and lead investigations and prosecutions of those who attempt to take advantage of people during this time of crisis, prosecutors said.

The office offered these tips to avoid scammers:

Do not click on links from sources you don’t know. It could be an attempted to load a virus on your device.

Ignore online offers for vaccinations. There currently are no vaccines, pills, potions or other prescription or over-the-counter products available to treat or cure COVID-19.

Do not let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone asks for a donation in cash, gift card, or wire transfer, do not do it.

“My office will vigilantly guard the public from fraudsters who try to take advantage of a vulnerable time for our nation,” Lausch said in the statement. “A national crisis is by no means a safe harbor for criminal activity.”