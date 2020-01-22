FedEx truck burglarized while stalled on I-57 near Calumet Park: police

A FedEx truck was burglarized Wednesday as it sat stalled on the shoulder of Interstate 57 in south suburban Calumet Park

Just after midnight, the truck was stalled on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of I-57 near 127th Street when someone broke into the trailer and stole several packages, Illinois State police said.

A responding trooper alerted the driver that the trailer’s gate was opened and packages were missing, police said.

It is unknown the exact number of packages that were taken, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.