Teen charged with 7 felonies after series of armed robberies in Chicago

The Brief A 15-year-old boy is facing several felony charges tied to multiple robberies involving vehicles in Chicago. The incidents happened between Feb. 18 and March 11 on the city's West Side. In one case, police say a gun was fired, though no one was hurt.



A teenage boy is charged with seven felonies after he was allegedly involved in multiple robberies targeting people inside their vehicles over the past month.

What we know:

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday in the 1500 block of South Kedvale Avenue on the city's West Side.

Police said the teen took or tried to take property from people sitting inside their vehicles. The boy allegedly reached into the vehicles during the robberies.

In one of the cases, police said a gun was fired but no one was struck.

The teen faces the following charges:

One felony count of robbery while armed with a firearm

One felony count of attempted robbery while armed with a firearm

One felony count of aggravated assault involving the discharge of a firearm

Four felony counts of unlawful vehicular invasion

The incidents happened on and at these dates and locations:

Feb. 18: 1500 block of South Keeler Avenue involving a 19-year-old man (Lawndale neighborhood)

Feb. 26: 1000 block of North Leamington Avenue involving a 24-year-old man (South Austin neighborhood)

March 11: 1500 block of South Keeler Avenue involving a 27-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman (Lawndale neighborhood)

What we don't know:

The boy's identity was not released because he is a juvenile.