Expand / Collapse search

FedEx truck crashes on Indiana Toll Road, causing delays

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  September 25, 2025 7:23am CDT
Indiana
FOX 32 Chicago
FedEx truck crashes into median on Indiana Toll Road

FedEx truck crashes into median on Indiana Toll Road

A FedEx truck jumped the median and crashed on the eastbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road on Thursday morning.

HAMMOND, Ind. - Traffic on the Indiana Toll Road was heavily disrupted Thursday morning after a FedEx truck crossed the median and collided with a pickup.

The crash happened on the tollway’s eastbound lanes near Calumet Avenue, prompting officials to advise drivers heading toward Indiana to avoid the Skyway. Westbound lanes were also blocked for a time as crews responded. They have since reopened.

Drivers traveling to Indiana or northwest Indiana were urged to use Interstate 80/94 as an alternate route while the scene was cleared. 

No immediate information was released about injuries.

IndianaTrafficNewsHammond