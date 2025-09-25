FedEx truck crashes on Indiana Toll Road, causing delays

Traffic on the Indiana Toll Road was heavily disrupted Thursday morning after a FedEx truck crossed the median and collided with a pickup.

The crash happened on the tollway’s eastbound lanes near Calumet Avenue, prompting officials to advise drivers heading toward Indiana to avoid the Skyway. Westbound lanes were also blocked for a time as crews responded. They have since reopened.

Drivers traveling to Indiana or northwest Indiana were urged to use Interstate 80/94 as an alternate route while the scene was cleared.

No immediate information was released about injuries.