FedEx truck driver killed in fiery crash on I-294

The driver of a FedEx truck died in a fiery crash Tuesday morning on I-294 in Northbrook.

The semi crashed into a guardrail and burst into flames around 2:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the Tri-State Tollway near the Lake-Cook Road exit ramp, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver of the truck was thrown from the cab and was taken to Glenbrook Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The truck was still smoldering from the fully involved engine fire for four hours after the crash, and packages were strewn across the tollway.

Fire officials said they do not know why the truck ran off the road.

