Feds charge woman with providing gun to convicted felon in Chicago

A woman is facing federal charges for allegedly providing a gun to a man she knew was not legally allowed to possess a firearm because of a previous felony conviction.

Benitta Gross, 32, is charged with one count of disposal of a firearm to a prohibited person, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a statement.

Gross allegedly provided the gun to Terrance Elkins, 32, in Chicago on June 20, 2020, knowing that Elkins was a convicted felon and not allowed to possess a gun, prosecutors said.

Elkins is now facing one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Both appeared in court March 19, where Gross was released on bond and Elkins was ordered detained in federal custody, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Each charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, the state’s attorney’s office said.