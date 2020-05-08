Feds claim to dismantle Mexico-to-Chicago cocaine pipeline

article

Federal investigators claim they have dismantled a cocaine pipeline form Mexico to Chicago.

An investigation led to the seizure of about 18 kilograms of cocaine and more than $300,000 in suspected drug proceeds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern Illinois District said in a statement.

The alleged drug trafficking happened in 2019 in a South Loop parking garage and a Streeterville high-rise, and in Plainfield and Bolingbrook, prosecutors said.

Federal prosecutors share this photo as evidence of a drug pipeline between Mexico and the U.S.

Andrew Villegas, 30, of Berwyn, allegedly worked with suppliers in Mexico to transport cocaine into the U.S. and distribute the drugs in the Chicago area, prosecutors said.

The feds also announced charges against nine other people allegedly involved:

Gustavo Aliva, 23, of Plainfield;

Aaron Adams, 41, of Peoria;

Adrian Curtis, 42, of Peoria;

David Palm, 50, of Chicago;

Alvin Brown, 51, of Chicago;

Santiago Meraz, 35, of Milwaukee;

Jorge Valdez, 33, of Milwaukee;

Isidro Moyo, 59, of Chicago; and

Eduardo Carrizales, 45, of Laredo, Texas.

Advertisement

Moya and Meraz are currently at large, prosecutors said. Arraignments have not yet been scheduled.

Federal prosecutors share this photo as evidence of a drug pipeline between Mexico and the U.S.

Federal prosecutors share this photo as evidence of a drug pipeline between Mexico and the U.S.

Federal prosecutors share this photo as evidence of a drug pipeline between Mexico and the U.S.