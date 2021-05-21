Feds warn Illinois residents of scam calls from CBP impersonators

A new telephone scam has emerged with people impersonating Customs and Border Protection agents to gain banking information from unsuspecting victims, federal officials warned Friday.

Illinois residents have been receiving unsolicited calls with a pre-recorded message saying "a box of drugs and money being shipped has your (callers) name on it and it has been intercepted."

The victim is then asked to press #1 to talk with a CBP agent who then attempts to get their banking information.

The calls can even come from a spoofed caller ID that register the call is coming from Chicago's CBP office.

"Please keep your personal information safe, and I encourage everyone to report these calls," said Shane Campbell, Area Port Director-Chicago. "Tell your family and friends that these scammers are after one thing- your money. CBP will never solicit money over the phone."

Victims are urged to report phone scams to the Federal Trade Commission here.