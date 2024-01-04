FEMA offers assistance for Cook County residents affected by severe weather in September

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is looking to help Cook County renters who were affected by severe storms and flooding in mid-September last year.

Renters, including students, who had uninsured losses from the severe weather on Sept. 17-18 can now apply for FEMA assistance.

Those who apply may also qualify for a grant under FEMA's Other Needs Assistance program.

The program covers the following, according to FEMA:

Replacement or repair of necessary personal property, such as furniture, appliances, clothing, textbooks, or school supplies.

Replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment required by the self-employed.

If your primary vehicle was damaged by the storms and is no longer operable (and the vehicle complies with state registration and insurance requirements) FEMA may be able to help. Not all damage is covered, so check with FEMA to see if your vehicle is eligible.

Uninsured or out-of-pocket medical, dental, childcare, moving and storage expenses. FEMA grants do not have to be repaid and FEMA assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.

There are four ways you can apply for FEMA assistance.

You can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov online or on FEMA's mobile app .

Renters can also call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 or visit a disaster recovery center.

To learn more, visit FEMA's website here.