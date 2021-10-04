Female shot in head inside Lawndale apartment

A female was critically wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in Lawndale on the South Side.

The female, whose age was not immediately known, was struck by gunfire inside an apartment about 1:26 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Kolin Avenue, according to Chicago police.

She was struck in the head and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Two persons of interest were transported for questioning, police said.

Detectives continue to investigate.