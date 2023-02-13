Fenwick High School bowler Olivia Cameron makes history

A Fenwick High School student is in a league of her own.

Olivia Cameron is the first female in the school's more than 90-year history heading to the state championship in girls bowling.

The Oak Park student averages 200 a game. She’ll compete in the state qualifiers on Friday and if she rolls past that, she’ll be in the finals on Saturday.

Cameron says part of the reason she stuck with the sport is the number of college scholarships available.

"Honestly, I used to just watch my mom bowl in a league and I got tired of watching her, so I decided I wanted to try it. I just got into it," she said.

Cameron's advice for the amateurs: be patient, take your time, and focus on what’s next, not the roll you might have just screwed up.