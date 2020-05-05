Fevers of rays spotted in Tampa Bay waters

Two fevers of rays were spotted in the waters of Tampa Bay this week.

From the 12th floor of a building in Channelside, Cathy Suglia spotted a huge group of rays swimming in circles near Amalie Arena on Monday.

Then on Tuesday afternoon, Lindsay Seybert captured video of more rays in the waters off the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

The rays are likely cownose rays, which often swim together in groups of hundreds or even thousands, in a formation known as a "fever."