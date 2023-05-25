Field Museum to house rare cast of Spinosaurus – world's largest predatory dinosaur

There will be a new face at the Field Museum next weekend.

The museum will unveil a cast of a Spinosaurus on Saturday, June 3.

Spinosaurus is believed to be the world's largest predatory dinosaur. The cast is 46 feet long and will be suspended from the ceiling posed mid-swim in the main hall.

To put the size into perspective – Sue, the T-Rex is 40 feet long.

The Spinosaurus was a semi-aquatic predator with a snout like a crocodile and a tail. It was native to northern Africa around 95 million years ago.

The Field Museum’s will be the only Spinosaurus on permanent display anywhere in the Western hemisphere. There is one other Spinosaurus cast on permanent display in Japan.

To celebrate the new dinosaur, the museum will host Dino Fest Saturday, June 10. The event will feature games, presentations and a book fair in Stanley Field Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.