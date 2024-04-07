Expand / Collapse search

Fiery crash leaves 3 injured in Chicago's Scottsdale neighborhood

By Maggie Duly
Published  April 7, 2024 7:08am CDT
CHICAGO - A fiery crash in Chicago's Scottsdale neighborhood sent three people to the hospital Saturday night. 

Police say a man was driving a black sedan eastbound on 79th Street when he turned left and struck a Dodge SUV. 

The driver was turning onto Pulaski Road around 11:18 p.m. when the initial crash occurred. 

Police say the Dodge SUV struck a Chevy SUV and a sedan that were stopped at a red light. 

Three occupants of the black sedan were transported to Christ Medical Center in good condition. No other injuries were reported. 