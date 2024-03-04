Fiery wrong-way crash on I-88 leaves driver dead, another seriously injured

A driver was killed in a wrong-way crash on I-88 in Kane County Monday morning.

Illinois State Police troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-88 near Maple Park at 5:19 a.m.

A driver was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Both vehicles became fully engulfed in flames and the wrong-way driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other driver was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All eastbound traffic was diverted to Peace Road. The roadway reopened at approximately 10:18 a.m.

No further information is available at this time.