Fiery wrong-way crash on I-88 leaves driver dead, another seriously injured

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Kane County
MAPLE PARK, Ill. - A driver was killed in a wrong-way crash on I-88 in Kane County Monday morning. 

Illinois State Police troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-88 near Maple Park at 5:19 a.m. 

A driver was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and crashed head-on into another vehicle. 

Both vehicles became fully engulfed in flames and the wrong-way driver was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The other driver was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

All eastbound traffic was diverted to Peace Road. The roadway reopened at approximately 10:18 a.m. 

No further information is available at this time.