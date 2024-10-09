Financial burden, lack of respect driving Illinois teachers to quit, IEA survey finds

The Illinois Education Association (IEA) says most educators in the state are leaving their jobs due to financial issues, according to a statewide survey conducted by the organization.

The survey found that out-of-pocket costs for supplies, rising health insurance premiums, student loan debt, and other financial pressures are driving many educators to leave the profession.

The survey also revealed that around 97% of IEA members are spending their own money to purchase supplies for their students.

One Chicago area educator said she has even had to start buying snacks for her students.

"Each day, there is always one who is hungry and asking for a granola bar and a bottle of water, so now we keep breakfast sandwiches and snacks for them in the morning and when they come in the afternoon. All of this we pay for out of our pockets. And financially speaking, I really can't afford to give any extra," said Thornton Township High School District educator Debra Ward-Mitchell. "

Additionally, the IEA reported that low pay, a lack of respect for the profession, and increasing workloads are contributing factors to the exodus of educators.