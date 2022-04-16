Fire at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood was caused by roof work

The Chicago Fire Department said on Saturday that a devastating fire at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in the Englewood neighborhood was "accidental and caused by work being done on the building roof using a propane torch."

The fire started on Friday afternoon, and was extinguished in a few hours. No one was hurt.

The fire flared up again on Saturday morning, and crews were back on the scene, pouring water from ladder trucks.

The South Side church is well-known for its political clout and community involvement, investing in several housing projects starting in the 1960s. The church claims to be the first church to take advantage of the National Housing Act to build senior housing with special government loans.

