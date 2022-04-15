Large fire burning at Englewood church on Chicago's South Side

Crews responded Friday to a large church fire on Chicago's South Side.

The Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in the Englewood neighborhood began to burn shortly after 2 p.m. The building is located at 6322 S. Stewart Ave.

The cause of the fire is not yet know. No injuries have been reported.

The extra-alarm fire heavily damaged the church that has been a staple of Englewood’s Black community. Most of the building’s truss roof had collapsed by 3 p.m., Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

It was unclear if anyone was inside the church when firefighters were dispatched, he said. The fire appeared to begin in the upper rear of the church, where crews first noticed heavy smoke. Flames could be seen coming out windows of the church in a video posted to social media.

"Most of the roof is gone," Langford said. "It was a very popular church in the Black community."

Around 150 fire personnel and 50 engines, trucks and ambulances were on the scene, Langford said.

The only reported injury at 3 p.m. was a firefighter who slipped on the street and injured his leg, Langford said. He was being evaluated in an ambulance and may be taken to a hospital.

Firefighters first tried to battle the flames from above, but the truss roof made those efforts "extremely dangerous" and the order was made to evacuate and go on the defensive, Langford said.

No further details were immediately available.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.