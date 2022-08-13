Fire at St. Charles residence causes nearly $150K worth of damage

A fire erupted in a residence in St. Charles Friday night, causing about $150,000 worth of damage.

The fire occurred at 4 Highgate Ct.

At about 11 p.m., the St. Charles Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in an unoccupied residence, officials said.

When the first fire unit arrived, firefighters found heavy flames inside the home.

The fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes, officials said.

The flames caused $150,000 worth of damage to the structure and contents of the home.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.