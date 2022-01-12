Fire blazes in Naperville backyard causing $20K in damages

A fire burned through the deck of a home in Naperville early Wednesday.

The Naperville Fire Department said four residents were inside the single-family home just after 7a.m. when the fire broke out on Claymore Lane.

The fire on the deck began to impinge on the home when crews arrived at the scene. The flames were under control within ten minutes, and the damage left behind was limited to the home's exterior, fire officials said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

All residents inside the home were able to safely evacuate prior to the department's arrival.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the home has been deemed habitable.

Advertisement

The blaze is estimated to have caused $20,000 in damages.