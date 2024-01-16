Fire breaks out at Crystal Lake business

A fire broke out Monday afternoon at a business in Crystal Lake.

The blaze began around 5 p.m. at 8713 Pyott Road, according to Crystal Lake fire officials. Crews found a vehicle on fire inside the structure along with heavy smoke.

The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes of arrival, officials said.

Several surrounding fire departments also provided aid.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

No further information was provided.