Fire breaks out at Evanston apartment, displacing 2 residents

article

Two residents in an Evanston apartment were displaced after a fire broke out in their living space Tuesday morning in the northern suburb.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. in a 2nd-floor apartment located at 208 Custer Ave., officials said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in less than 15 minutes and the fire was contained to only one unit of the building.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene and provided services to the two displaced residents.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.