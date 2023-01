Chicago firefighters put out a blaze that started at a house Sunday night in the Englewood neighborhood.

Two adults smelled smoke in their house and exited the building just before 11 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Perry Avenue, according to officials.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and there were no reported injuries.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.