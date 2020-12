Fire crews responded to a blaze early Friday in a Lake Meadows high-rise building on the South Side.

The fire was contained to one unit on the 9th floor of a building in the 550 block of East 33rd Place, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

No injuries were reported and the fire was put out by 3:30 a.m., according to officials.

Warming buses were ordered as fire crews worked to return residents to the building.