Fire breaks out in suburban high school bathroom: sheriff

A fire broke out in a Kane County high school bathroom Wednesday morning.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office responded to Kaneland High School at 47W326 Keslinger Road for a report of a fire.

The school's resource officer, Deputy Ruchaj, assisted staff and students as firefighters and sheriff's duties responded.

The Sheriff's Office says this was an isolated incident, and the fire has been put out.

No students or staff were reported injured. The deputy was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

There continued to be a heavy police and fire presence at the Kaneland High School as they investigated the scene.