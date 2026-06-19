Large fire tears through multiple businesses on Chicago's West Side

The Brief A large fire started at a West Side restaurant and spread to neighboring businesses on Friday. Firefighters were battling the fire from outside due to the size of the blaze. It's believed the fire started in the restaurant's kitchen.



A large fire broke out at a commercial building on Chicago's West Side Friday morning, sending thick smoke into the air that could be seen from miles away.

What they're saying:

The Chicago Fire Department believes the blaze started in the kitchen of a restaurant located in the 5600 block of West Division Street in the Austin neighborhood.

At the scene, flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the building. Firefighters evacuated the strip, which housed several businesses, and were initially fighting the fire from just outside because of the size of the blaze.

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No injuries were reported, and neighboring buildings did not sustain any fire damage, per CFD. They did note, however, that the businesses had some water damage because of the firefighting efforts.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles across parts of the city.

What's next:

As of 10 a.m., firefighters had cleared the scene and reopened roads for traffic.