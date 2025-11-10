Fire at Chicago apartment complex sends woman to hospital, displaces 3 others

article

The Brief A woman was hospitalized and three people were displaced after a fire broke out Sunday night in a Douglas apartment building. The blaze started in a third-floor unit around 10:15 p.m., officials said. The woman was treated for smoke inhalation, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A woman was hospitalized and three other people were displaced after a fire broke out Sunday night at an apartment complex in Chicago's Douglas neighborhood.

What we know:

The fire began around 10:15 p.m. in one third-floor unit of an apartment complex in the 600 block of East Woodland Park Avenue, according to Chicago police and fire officials. Three adults were able to leave the building without injuries.

A woman was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. She was listed in fair condition. A total of three people were displaced due to the fire, which was extinguished around 11:40 p.m.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.