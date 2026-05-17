Fire on Chicago’s South Side leaves 2 seriously injured, CFD says

Two people were seriously hurt in a fire at an apartment fire on Chicago’s South Side overnight.

What we know:

The fire happened in the 6700 block of S. Crandon Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Two people were seriously hurt in a fire at an apartment fire on Chicago’s South Side overnight. (Chicago Fire Department)

Fire officials said on social media that the fire had been extinguished and secured.

Two civilians were hospitalized in serious condition. No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The fire department had no other information.

It was unclear what may have started the fire.