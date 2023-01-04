Fire damages 2 boats at marina on Chicago's Far South Side

Two boats were on fire at a marina in Riverdale Wednesday.

The fire occurred at 824 E. 138th Street on Chicago's Far South Side.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the Dolton Fire Department responded first, but then determined the fire was in Chicago.

CFD and Dolton Fire were on the scene with an aerial unit helping to extinguish the fire.

Responding agencies poured water on the boats for several hours.

CFD believes the fire may have started from a winter sealing mishap.