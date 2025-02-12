Fire erupts at cocoa plant in Kankakee County
KANKAKEE CO., Ill. - Crews battled a massive fire at a cocoa plant in far south suburban Kankakee County.
Fire crews were able to get the fire under control early Wednesday morning but were still working on hotspots and flare-ups.
What we don't know:
It was unclear exactly what caused the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.