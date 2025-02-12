Expand / Collapse search

Fire erupts at cocoa plant in Kankakee County

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published  February 12, 2025 7:30am CST
Crews battled a massive fire at a cocoa plant in far south suburban Kankakee County.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control early Wednesday morning but were still working on hotspots and flare-ups.

Crews battled a massive fire at a cocoa plant in far south suburban Kankakee County. | Karl Meyer

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

