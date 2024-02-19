Fire erupts at Joliet's Fenton Motel, investigation underway

A fire erupted at the Fenton Motel in Joliet on Monday morning.

Around 8:54 a.m., the Joliet Fire Department responded to 2305 West Jefferson Street after receiving reports of a structure fire.

When crews arrived at the scene, they witnessed smoke and flames emanating from the entrance of a motel room. It took 10 minutes to extinguish the blaze, which caused significant damage to the entire room.

Fortunately, no occupants were inside the room at the time of the incident, officials said.

Crews remained on-site for about an hour. There were no reported injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway.