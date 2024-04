A man was injured, and three others were left without a home following a fire on Chicago's West Side Sunday morning.

Chicago police and fire crews responded to a blaze at a home in the 800 block of North St. Louis Avenue at about 12:47 a.m.

A 59-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition with burns to the body. Three other people were displaced by the fire.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire.