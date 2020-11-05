Fire reported at Stickney scrapyard

article

A fire tore through a scrapyard early Thursday in west suburban Stickney.

Details were scarce Thursday morning, but the fire was burning before 7 a.m. at Citywide Disposal, 5001 W. 40th St., according to Stickney fire officials.

The Chicago Fire Department said they sent crews to help put out the blaze, including a boat to attack the fire from the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal.

Crews were still working on the fire as of 7:15 a.m., Stickney officials said.