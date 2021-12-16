Firefighter, 3 others critically injured in blaze at Belmont Central apartment

A Chicago firefighter and three other people were critically injured in a fire Thursday morning at an apartment building in the Belmont Central neighborhood.

The fire was reported around 2:06 a.m. in the basement of a two-floor building in the 3100 block of North Marmora Avenue, police said.

Two men and one woman suffered burns in the fire and were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, officials said.

A firefighter, who had just celebrated his one-year anniversary, was also critically injured at the scene and transported to Community First Hospital, fire officials said.

"We ask that everyone pray for all these people that were injured this morning in the fire" Fire Commissioner Annette Nance Holt said. "We continue to be at press conferences about fire injuries. The truth is smoke detectors do save lives ... This is heartbreaking to be standing here this morning for this. Right before the holidays and families fighting, hoping and praying that their loved ones make it."

Fire officials have not said if working smoke detectors were inside the building.

This story is developing. Check back for details.