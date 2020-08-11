Firefighter hurt in Naperville blaze

A firefighter suffered minor injuries Tuesday morning while battling a patio fire that spread to Naperville home attic in the west suburb.

Crews were called about 5:30 a.m. to a fire at a single-family home in the 300 block of South Julian Street, just south of Chicago Avenue, and found all seven occupants of the home had escaped safely, the Naperville Fire Department said in a statement.

Firefighters extinguished the fire that accidentally started in an outside patio gill, the department said.

One firefighter was treated and released from Edward Hospital for unspecified minor injuries.

The department did not provide a damage estimate.