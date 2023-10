A firefighter was injured in a 2-11 alarm fire at a residence in Park Manor Friday morning.

Chicago police officers were called to a home located at 7321 South Champlain Avenue just after 1 a.m.

Police say the fire left at least one resident of the two flat building displaced.

Firefighters issued a mayday call. One crew member was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

There is no additional information at this time.