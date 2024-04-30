Firefighter injured in South Shore fire

A Chicago firefighter was injured while putting out a blaze at a building in South Shore Tuesday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a vacant building located at 82nd Street and Brandon Avenue sometime before 6 a.m.

Fire officials said one first responder was injured on the scene. They were transported in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center with an upper-body injury.

The fire was put out by 6:30 a.m. Crews were on the scene overhauling the building.

No details were released about the cause of the fire.