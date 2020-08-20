Firefighters battle blaze in Avondale

article

Firefighters tackled a two-alarm fire Thursday in Avondale on the Northwest Side.

A fire broke out at a home about 3 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Albany Avenue, Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Victor Venegas said at a news conference at the scene.

When crews arrived they found the back porches of a multi-unit building fully engulfed in flames, Venegas said. A nearby coach house and another building were damaged in the blaze.

The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm “to be on the safe side” because at the time crews didn’t know how many people were in the multi-unit building, Venegas said. It was also upgraded for additional manpower to prevent firefighters from over exerting themselves in the hot weather.

Crews extinguished the blaze by 4 p.m., and no injuries were reported, Venegas said.

“It appears there was no one in the building at the time the fire started,” Venegas said.