Firefighters battle house fire in Cary

Firefighters were battling a residential fire Monday morning in Cary in the northwest suburbs.

Crews were called to a fire about 6:40 a.m. in the 500 block of Holly Lynn Drive, according to an employee of the Cary Fire Department.

The fire was under control and investigators were probing the cause of the fire, department spokesman Lt. Michael Douglass said in an email. Additional details weren’t immediately available

Media reports showed at least one home completely engulfed in flames.