Firework strikes Chicago police officer in South Loop; teen charged

A teen was charged after a Chicago police officer was struck by a firework Sunday morning during commotion in the South Loop.

Police responded to a report of people drag racing and fireworks being thrown from the top level of a parking garage around 4:23 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Canal Street, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was seen running back and forth from a vehicle to grab fireworks to throw toward police officers, officials said.

One officer was struck by a firework, police said. Police did not detail the extent of the officer's injuries.

The teen was arrested roughly an hour later in the 500 block of West Taylor Street, police said.

He has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault of a peace officer.