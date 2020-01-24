First case of coronavirus confirmed in Chicago: CDC

article

A case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Chicago, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials said a 60-year-old woman from Chicago who came in through O'Hare International Airport on Jan. 13 was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The woman is in stable condition, CDC officials said.

Initial symptoms of the novel coronavirus include fever, cough, tightness of the chest and shortness of breath, and those seriously ill developed pneumonia. There are currently no vaccines to protect humans against a coronavirus infection, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Local health officials say there is no "imminent health risk" to the public.

City and state officials are holding a news conference at 10:30 a.m. regarding the first case.

O'Hare International Airport began screening for symptoms of the respiratory coronavirus Wednesday.

One veteran of the SARS outbreak said that while there are some similarities in the new virus — namely its origins in China and the link to animals — the current outbreak appears much milder.

Dr. David Heymann, who headed WHO’s global response to SARS in 2003, said the new virus appears dangerous for older people with other health conditions, but doesn’t seem nearly as infectious as SARS.

“It looks like it doesn’t transmit through the air very easily and probably transmits through close contact,” he said. “That was not the case with SARS.”

Health officials confirmed earlier this week that the disease can be spread between humans after finding two infected people in Guangdong province in southern China who had not been to Wuhan.

This story is developing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.