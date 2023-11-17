First donated gold coin discovered in Red Kettle at suburban Jewel-Osco

article

A donated gold coin valued at $1,200 was discovered in a Salvation Army Red Kettle in a Chicago suburb Thursday night.

The South African ½ Krugerrand is the first donated gold coin of the season and was dropped inside a kettle outside the Jewel-Osco at 1300 S. Milwaukee Ave. in Libertyville.

According to the Salvation Army, all Red Kettle donations will stay local and the gold coin will help fund programs and services in the Waukegan and Libertyville communities.

"There’s an increasing need for assistance as more migrant families come into our area looking for rent assistance and clothing vouchers, that’s where this gift will help, said Major Dan Faundez, Corps Officer at The Salvation Army Waukegan Corps. "This will also be key for supplies in our pantry. We’ve had to reduce the amount we’ve been able to hand out, we’re hoping this will help us continue to provide those services."

Gold and silver coins donated to The Salvation Army Red Kettles have become a holiday tradition. The Salvation Army North and Central Illinois Division received 10 gold coins during last year's Red Kettle campaign.