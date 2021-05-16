First EMS run for newly graduated paramedic was responding to 2 Chicago cops shot on the West Side

The first EMS run of a newly graduated paramedic's career was responding to two police officers shot on Chicago's West Side Sunday morning.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 7:19 a.m. at 1400 South Lawndale.

When the two officers arrived, Brown said they noticed a person in a vacant alley nearby.

As they approached the individual, the offender turned and immediately began firing a gun at the officers.

Brown said one of the officers was shot in the hand, and the second officer was shot in the leg and in the shoulder above his vest.

One of the paramedics that responded to the scene was Gerardo Casas, who graduated on Friday morning. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke at the graduation.

Mayor Lightfoot thanked both Casas and PIC Sean Mozdzen for a job well done.

The offender in the officer-involved shooting was also shot, and was listed in stable condition.

The two officers were released from the hospital late Sunday morning.