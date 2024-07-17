First human case of West Nile virus in Illinois this year detected in Cook County

The first human case of West Nile virus in Illinois this year has been detected in suburban Cook County.

The individual, in their 60s, began experiencing symptoms in mid-June.

"Summer in Illinois means mosquitos and these mosquitos increase our risk of contracting vector-borne illnesses like West Nile virus," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "We encourage all Illinois residents to ‘Fight the Bite’ and protect themselves and their loved ones from insect bites that can cause potentially serious illnesses."

In 2023, health officials said there were 119 human cases of West Nile virus reported in Illinois, up from 34 cases in 2022. There were also six deaths attributed to the virus in 2023, compared to seven in 2022.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is tracking positive batches of birds and mosquitoes on its West Nile Virus dashboard. So far this year, 33 Illinois counties have reported positive results.

There is currently no specific treatment or vaccine for the virus, making it crucial for people to minimize their risk of infection.

Additional information and data on the virus in Illinois can be found on the West Nile virus dashboard.