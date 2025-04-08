Chicago State University to introduce first football coach in school history

The Brief Chicago State University will announce its first-ever head football coach Tuesday morning as it prepares to launch a football program in 2026. The Cougars are starting their program from scratch, becoming the first Illinois university to do so since 1904. While a home stadium has not been finalized, officials say Gately Stadium on the South Side is the top choice.



Chicago State University will introduce its first head football coach in program history this morning.

The CSU president and athletics director will make the announcement at 10 a.m. in the Gwendolyn Brooks Library on campus.

The Cougars football team will debut in 2026. The university launched its search for its first football coach in February, using the Renaissance Search & Consulting firm.

Starting from scratch

Big picture view:

Since 2000, there have been 10 programs that have started football programs. Only two are in the FCS, with the other eight playing in the FBS. Of those 10 programs, seven are located in either Texas, Georgia or Florida, which is where pipelines to the best high school football players in the nation have been established.

The last Illinois university to begin a college football program was Southern Illinois in 1904. This means Chicago State has a chance to begin its football history with a blank canvas.

Featured article

Home sweet home?

Dig deeper:

It is not exactly clear where the Cougars will play their home games in 2026.

The Athletic reported CSU considered Soldier Field, SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview and local high schools as possible sites for home games. CSU Director of Athletics Dr. Monique Carroll told FOX 32 she has a preference in mind but noted that some places she's looked into aren't ready to book events in 2026.

"I would prefer to play at Gately (Stadium)," Carroll said. "We have our eyes set at Gately, but we know there's some things we need to work through to get that to happen."

Gately Stadium, 810 E. 103rd St., is operated by Chicago Public Schools and currently hosts football games, track meets and soccer matches.