First lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Chicago during back-to-school national tour

Chicago is among the stops on Dr. Jill Biden's back-to-school tour.

The first lady will headline the annual pre-Labor Day Chicago Federation of Labor event, which will be held at McCormick Place.

Dr. Biden is also scheduled to deliver a White House tribute to organized labor in Chicago before traveling to Wisconsin for a cancer screening event.

US First Lady Jill Biden walks to board Marine One before departing for Walter Reed hospital on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on Jan. 11, 2023. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden and the first lady surprised students at Eliot-Hine Middle School in Washington, D.C., on Monday to help kick off the new school year. They greeted students as they entered the cafeteria and received a rousing welcome when they stopped by a math class.

"The hardest thing is to come back after three months of not doing any work, not doing any homework, and all of a sudden you've got a lot to make up; everybody has a lot to catch up with. And in the last year, you all look so excited to be in math class on your first day," President Biden said.

"We love our students. And so, if you're going through tough times or maybe you're struggling a little bit in math, or maybe you're struggling a little bit at home, you can go to your teachers, you can trust your teachers. We are always here for you guys. So I want to thank the teachers for what you do," Dr. Biden added.