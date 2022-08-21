First Lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19, will end isolation

article

First Lady Jill Biden will end her isolation after testing negative for COVID-19 for two consecutive days, the White House said.

The first lady first tested positive Tuesday, while the Bidens were vacationing in South Carolina. Jill Biden, 71, stayed in South Carolina to isolate. She’ll go from South Carolina to Delaware later Sunday.

She tested positive six days after President Joe Biden recovered from a rebound case of the virus. Biden, 79, first tested positive July 21 and experienced mild symptoms.

Jill Biden, like her husband, has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. She was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid, as was President Biden.