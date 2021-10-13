First Lady Jill Biden visits Chicago for Hispanic Heritage Month events

First Lady Jill Biden continued her visit to Chicago on Wednesday with a stop in Little Village.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined Dr. Biden at the Arturo Velasquez Institute, a satellite campus of Richard J. Daley College.

"I want to thank the teachers who are here – my colleagues! – and the students," said Dr. Biden, who also teaches community college. "I just feel right at home."

The First Lady's visit to Chicago is part of a multi-city tour coinciding with the final week of Hispanic Heritage Month.

