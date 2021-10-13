Expand / Collapse search

First Lady Jill Biden visits Chicago for Hispanic Heritage Month events

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Dr. Jill Biden
First Lady Jill Biden continued her visit to Chicago on Wednesday with a stop in Little Village.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined Dr. Biden at the Arturo Velasquez Institute, a satellite campus of Richard J. Daley College.

"I want to thank the teachers who are here – my colleagues! – and the students," said Dr. Biden, who also teaches community college. "I just feel right at home."

The First Lady's visit to Chicago is part of a multi-city tour coinciding with the final week of Hispanic Heritage Month.

