Fisherman catches live grenade in Little Calumet River in Gary: police

article

A fisherman pulled out a live grenade Monday evening from the Little Calumet River in northwest Indiana, police say.

A group of men fishing stumbled upon the explosive device about 5:15 p.m. while fishing at the Little Calumet River bridge in Gary, according to a statement from Gary police.

The Porter County Bomb Squad arrived to to the bridge, in the 3200 block of Burr Street in Gary, and took possession of the grenade without incident, police said.

It’s unknown how or when the grenade got into the river, police said.